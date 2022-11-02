Road to Bali

Having to leave Melbourne in a hurry to avoid various marriage proposals, two song-and-dance men sign on for work as divers. This takes them to an idyllic island on the way to Bali where they vie with each other for the favours of Princess Lala. The hazardous dive produces a chest of priceless jewels which arouses the less romantic interest of some shady locals.
|Bob Hope
|Harold Gridley
|Dorothy Lamour
|Princess Lala
|Murvyn Vye
|Ken Arok
|Peter Coe
|Gung
|Ralph Moody
|Bhoma Da
|Leon Askin
|King Ramayana
View Full Cast >