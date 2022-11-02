1952

Road to Bali

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 31st, 1952

Studio

Bing Crosby Productions

Having to leave Melbourne in a hurry to avoid various marriage proposals, two song-and-dance men sign on for work as divers. This takes them to an idyllic island on the way to Bali where they vie with each other for the favours of Princess Lala. The hazardous dive produces a chest of priceless jewels which arouses the less romantic interest of some shady locals.

Cast

Bob HopeHarold Gridley
Dorothy LamourPrincess Lala
Murvyn VyeKen Arok
Peter CoeGung
Ralph MoodyBhoma Da
Leon AskinKing Ramayana

