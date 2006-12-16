2006

Road to Christmas

  • Drama

December 16th, 2006

High-powered fashion photographer Claire Jameson finds herself stranded in middle America on the way to her dream Christmas-time wedding in Aspen. Unable to get another flight or rent a car, Claire is reduced to begging for a ride. When the rugged former artist turned teacher, Tom Pullman and his 13-year old daughter Hilly kindly offer to take her, none of them realize that their journey is just beginning, and it will leave all of them in a very different place than where they began.

Cast

Megan ParkHilly Pullman
Clark GreggTom Pullman
Barbara GordonRheudel
Jean Michel ParéLorenzo
Thom AllisonMichele
Ilya MalakeevJitu

