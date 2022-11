Not Available

It is a story that's captivated the imagination of many generations. Mourning the death of Jesus, two first-century travelers were joined by a mysterious stranger. Over the next few hours, the stranger revealed mysteries hidden in the ancient Scriptures. Soon, the purpose of Jesus' life became clear... and the travelers' sadness turned to great joy. Now you can learn what they learned. Discover the key to life on the Road to Emmaus.