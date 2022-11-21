Not Available

'Road to Heaven' tells the story of a young Sikh's pilgrimage across India. His journey leads him along the 'Grand Trunk Road', an ancient trading route and one of the most dangerous roads in the world, from Kolkata in the east to Amritsar in the west where it ends at the spiritual centre of Sikhism. On the way to his journey's end, the golden temple of Amritsar, he is confronted with the reality of his country, in which corruption, social evils and violence towards women create the fabric of society. The road to heaven invariably leads him through purgatory.