Cobra, Yamato and Noboru have been friends since they were kids. Noboru is able to score good grades and enter a university. He provides hope to Cobra and Yamato who seem to be good only at fighting. A tragedy then occurs to Noboru and the other two form the group Sanno Rengokai for him. When Noboru returns, a new incident takes place in S.W.O.R.D area dominated by 5 gangs: Sanno Rengokai, WhiteRascals, Oya Koko, Rude Boys and Daruma Ikka.