Road to Hollywood - Making it to the Main Stage

An inside look into the Hollywood stories of eight musical artists' unique journeys to get them to the coveted "main stage". Narrated by syndicated music industry columnist Bernard Baur, emerging artists share their true Hollywood story of what it took for each of them to make it on to the main stage of a major Hollywood musical event...besides talent! With commentary from executive producer Jim DeCicco, viewers will experience candid interviews and a wide variety of styles of live performance.