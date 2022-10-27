Not Available

Road to Istanbul

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Elisabeth lives a quiet live in the Belgian countryside with her young adult daughter Elodie. After the divorce from her husband Elisabeth took care of her daughter on her own. When Elodie disappears over night and Elisabeth discovers that she travelled to Syria to join the Islamic State, she begins her journey to find her daughter.

Cast

Astrid WhettnallElisabeth
Pauline BurletElodie
Abel JafriTurkish Policeman
Bilal AyaKader Slimani
Bernard BoudruL'entraîneur
Louisa NeharTunisienne

