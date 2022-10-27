Road to Istanbul

Elisabeth lives a quiet live in the Belgian countryside with her young adult daughter Elodie. After the divorce from her husband Elisabeth took care of her daughter on her own. When Elodie disappears over night and Elisabeth discovers that she travelled to Syria to join the Islamic State, she begins her journey to find her daughter.
|Astrid Whettnall
|Elisabeth
|Pauline Burlet
|Elodie
|Abel Jafri
|Turkish Policeman
|Bilal Aya
|Kader Slimani
|Bernard Boudru
|L'entraîneur
|Louisa Nehar
|Tunisienne
