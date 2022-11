Not Available

Johan wants to see what it takes to become a myth. So he follows in the footsteps of Eik Skaløe, the lead singer of Steppeulvene, who committed suicide in India in 1968. And he would like to do so all the way. Luxury-loving Mikkel is not so wild about Johan's wild life experiments, but nonetheless joins him on the trip, which takes the two Danes across a magical, wild and unpredictable India. A crazy trip, reserved for those who are out of their minds.