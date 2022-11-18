Not Available

This documentary is both a literal and symbolic journey on the 'Road to Pride', as the filmmakers embark on a quest to find out how South African lesbians are enjoying the fruits of a progressive constitution in the New South Africa. At the beginning of the film we meet a witty, young lesbian called Maggie who sets off on a road trip from Cape Town to Johannesburg to attend Gay Pride there. Against this backdrop of the beautiful, ever-changing African landscapes on her travels, we are introduced to a diverse range of compelling South African lesbians and their stories. Through personal and intimate conversations, we are taken on a journey of sexual discovery, self acceptance and ultimately self pride.