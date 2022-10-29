Not Available

Road to Revolution follows the journey of three Portuguese journalists who travel through Tunisia, Syria, Egypt and Libya, two years after the uprising that became known as the Arab Spring. There they meet the men and women who have experienced the consequences of revolution first-hand. From the bold resisters of Egypt's Tahrir Square to Syrian refugees, freedom fighters and the mothers of Libyan martyrs, Road to Revolution captures the voices of ordinary people caught up in extraordinary events, standing as an honest and intimate testimony of past, present and future.