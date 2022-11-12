Road To The Isles

Not Available

The West Highland line between Crianlarich and Fort William is one of the most beautiful and inhospitable sections of railway in Great Britain. We travel the line in the cab of a Class 37/4 on a sunny summers morning. So join us in the cab of the Fort William sleeper as it tackles the steep gradients to County March and Corrour summits. We cross the wild desolation of Rannoch Moor, the famous Horseshoe Curve, and pass along the beautiful Loch Trieg. An informative history and archive film chart the history and features of the line to provide a superb record of this highland route.