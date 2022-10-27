Not Available

Road to Your Heart

  • Adventure
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

The Film Factory

Basson has five days to make it to his father's funeral in Cape Town, but needs to complete certain tasks on this trip before he can call the family company his own. On the road he meets free-spirited bohemian girl, Amory. As they journey across the breathtaking landscape of South Africa, they meet wonderful characters that allow for hilarious moments and life-changing experiences. Their trip takes a sudden turn for the worst when a villainous figure makes an appearance. Basson and Amory are faced with disappointment and heartache. On the road called life, it is inevitable that you will take some wrong turns. But no matter how hard the road might be, on route to true love is where you will find your true north.

Cast

Ivan BothaBasson Jnr
Donnalee RobertsAmory
Wim BeukesBasie van Rensburg
Marius WeyersBasson Snr
Jaco MullerJanis
Johan BothaOupa Jan

