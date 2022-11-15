Not Available

Bryan Iguchi, Jeremy Jones, and Travis Rice have each followed their own unique journey to become three of the most influential people in the action sports industry. They have changed the way we interact with the mountains and continually re-define what's possible. For the first time in their illustrious careers, these snowboarding legends are united by a common goal: To trek deep into the Yellowstone wilderness in search of groundbreaking first descents in the most remote region of the lower-48. This arduous journey through this winter landscape not only yields world-class riding but allows these three to reflect on their shared past and love of snowboarding in one of America's last wild places.