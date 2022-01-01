Roadrunner United: The Concert

Not Available

Roadrunner United was a project organized by the heavy metal record label Roadrunner Records to celebrate its 25th anniversary. It culminated in an album released worldwide on October 11, 2005, entitled The All-Star Sessions. Four "team captains" were chosen to lead 57 artists from 45 past and present Roadrunner bands, and produce and oversee the album's 18 tracks: Joey Jordison of Slipknot and Murderdolls; Matt Heafy of Trivium; Dino Cazares of Fear Factory, Asesino and Divine Heresy and formerly of Brujeria; and Robert Flynn of Machine Head and formerly of Vio-lence and Forbidden. The unprecedented project was the brainchild of Roadrunner UK General Manager Mark Palmer and Roadrunner USA VP of A&R Monte Conner.