Roads From the Past: A Short History of Britain's Gypsies, Roma & Travellers

There are questions regarding the terms applied to the groups known as "gypsies" and the organization Travellers Times created this short film to address some of those inquiries. 'Roads from the Past' is a response to these questions. It's a short animated film about the history of Gypsy, Roma and Traveller people in Britain, from ancient times up to the present day. The fact is, the history is long and complicated. You can't explain it all in five minutes, any more than you could explain the history of England, or farming, or music. So this film isn't a full explanation. It's just a start. A way into thinking about Gypsy, Roma and Traveller history that is based on some important facts. Like the fact we are ethnic groups: peoples like any other.