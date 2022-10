Not Available

Sid and Nancy screenplay author Abbe Wool makes her directorial debut with this tale of a factory worker name Joe (X front man John Doe) who hits the road on his Harley to scatter the ashes of a co-worker. Joined by wannabe biker Sam (Adam Horovitz of the Beastie Boys), Joe journeys from Los Angeles to Nevada, meeting all sorts of characters (played by the likes of David Carradine, John Cusack, Timothy Leary and Arlo Guthrie) along the way.