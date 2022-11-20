Not Available

Roaming Hungry

    Three very distinct groups and their stories play centerfold to the world of "Roaming Hungry". Wreath, a 24 year old mama's boy, is forced to leave his house to find a job by his mother. In this effort to find employment, he accidentally hits the first trace of zombie in the apocalypse, a zombified girl by the name of Sarah . Wreath takes care of the zombie in secret whilst feeding it and eventually falling in love with it in his garage. In a different light, a trio consisting of a girl named Stella and her two contesting love interests, Josh and Brendan find themselves trapped in a provincial park amidst the zombie invasion, struggling for survival. And last but not least, two stoners, Carl and Reggie venture on a vacation up a mountain to escape the looming apocalypse only to find themselves on the trail of a strangely agile zombie clown who will stop at nothing to devour the brains of them both.

