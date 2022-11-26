Roaming Lady

Not Available

Joyce Reid (Fay Wray), a wealthy young debutante, stows away on a cargo ship to China, carrying as passengers her dashing aviator sweetheart, Dan Bailey (Ralph Bellamy) and and her munitions-producing father, E. J. Reid (Thurston Hall) and an assortment of the usual south-seas characters along with some orientals with varying agendas...and some plot-lines straight out of "Terry and the Pirates." The cargo included a shipment of bombs and machine guns. She soon finds herself being held hostage by some wily orientals who will free her only if dashing Dan agrees to pilot a bombing plane for some Chinese bandits.