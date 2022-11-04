Roaming Through Michigan

Not Available

This Traveltalks entry roams through the northern end of Michigan's Lower Peninsula and makes a short visit to the Upper Peninsula. We start with a ride in a dune buggy on the Sleeping Bear sand dunes. Then it's on to Traverse City, the cherry capital of the world. In Harrison, we visit with Spikehorn Meyer, who lives with the bears that roam freely on his large natural preserve. Our visit ends with a look at Mackinac Island and Sault Ste. Marie, with emphasis on water sports and the water transportation industry.