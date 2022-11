Not Available

Embark on an aerial adventure in the Marines's most famous World War II fighting plane in this two-part installment of the "Roaring Glory Warbirds" series. Warbird pilot Steve Hinton leads an exciting tutorial on the technical aspects of the Vought F4U Corsair, with help from Gregory "Pappy" Boyington and his Black Sheep squadron. Extras for the aviation enthusiast include an original F4U training film from the WWII era.