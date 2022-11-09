Roast of Bianca Del Rio

Not Available

The tables got turned on insult comedian Bianca del Rio as a panel of legendary New York nightlife roasters grilled the Queen of Mean in honor of her 40th birthday! All proceeds go to benefit the post-production of the feature film HURRICANE BIANCA! Drag Race favorites Courtney Act, Darienne Lake, Shangela, Jinkx Monsoon, with Bob the Drag Queen, Logan Hardcore, the hilarious Michael Musto, and Mimi Imfurst . Hosted by Roastmaster Lady Bunny. (And you know Bianca won't be able to resist roasting them back!) The night was a fundraiser for our independent film "Hurricane Bianca," which we just got back from an 18-day shoot down in Dallas! We were joined by SNL favorite Rachel Dratch, and Drag Race Superstars Willam, Shangela, Alyssa Edwards and Joslyn Fox! Sales from the video downloads of the roast will go towards post-production of the film: editing, music, special effects, digital beard removal, etc.