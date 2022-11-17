Rob Brackenridge: Legend Dairy

Not Available

Rob’s lifelong global travels have given his comedy a unique style that appeals to a wide audience. From Las Vegas casino crowds to colleges across the country, his keen ear for accents and wacky characterizations keep 'em rolling in the aisles. In addition to entertaining throughout the United States, Canada, and England, Rob also tours regularly for the U.S. troops in Afghanistan, Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Italy, Greece, Germany, and the U.K. He also tours worldwide with many Cruise Ship Lines.