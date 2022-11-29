Rob Koll's Whizzer Series

Not Available

Rob Koll delves into the lost art of the whizzer with an in-depth technique DVD. The whizzer is a potent point-scoring move that can be used offensively and defensively. Koll begins with a number of drills that teach and reinforce the proper technique. He covers defensive technique for the whizzer to counter attacks below the knee (singles), doubles, high crotches and attacks above the knee. He teaches what to do if the opponent steps over the whizzer, how to defend against a whizzer, throws off a whizzer and more. The whizzer is a great equalizer, easy to learn, and appropriate for any level of wrestling.