Rob Roy [Classic Fables]

Not Available

The tale of Scottish legend Rob Roy MacGregor is retold in beautiful animation. Rob Roy borrows money from the local nobility to buy cattle to increase his status in life. When the money is stolen, he must use the fighting skills he's tried to avoid in order to escape the powerful men who believe he stole the money. Rob Roy begins by fighting for his own survival, as well as his family's, but pretty soon he is fighting for the people of Scotland. Heroism, courage, and sacrifice are at the center of this stirring tale. Rob Roy is a worthy addition to any film library.