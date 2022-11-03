Robben Ford - In Concert: Ohne Filter

Not Available

It all started in the bay area of San Francisco in the late sixties, when he was bitten by the bug . . . Robben Ford accompanied by the legendary bluesman Charley Musselwhite on guitar. Since those days, he hasn't shaken off the blues. However, he has always been keen on Jazz too - and he was one of the founding members of the successful fusion band "Yellowjackets". As well as this, his electrifying live performances with his band "The Blue Line" make Robben Ford of the most distinctive personalities in blues today.