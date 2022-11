Not Available

Multitalented guitarist Robben Ford performs live at Paris's New Morning club in this 2001 concert. Joined by keyboardist Louis Pardini, bassist Jimmy Earl and drummer Brannen Temple, Ford showcases his incomparable guitar skills and mastery of blues-rock. His talent truly shines on songs such as "Start It Up," "Moonchild Blues," "Deaf, Dumb and Blind" and "You Got Me Knockin'." Extras include an interview with Ford about his career.