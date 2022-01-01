Robbie Williams Live At Knebworth 2003

Not Available

Live at Knebworth, also known as Live Summer 2003 with different cover text, is a live album by English pop singer Robbie Williams, recorded and released in 2003. The album is his first live album, and is a compilation of songs performed during three consecutive shows at Knebworth, England on 1–3 August 2003. The three shows attracted a total of 375,000 fans, becoming the "biggest music event in British history". It is the second fastest and biggest selling live album ever in the United Kingdom behind Williams' former band Take That's live album The Greatest Day – Take That Present: The Circus Live. It has been certified 2x Platinum by the IFPI for sales over 2 million copies.