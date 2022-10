Not Available

This only recording of the 2013 Take The Crown Stadium Tour, "Robbie Williams: Live in Tallinn” was shot and produced by the Factory. It was a unique concert DVD & TV documentary shot from fans' perspective at one of Estonia's most picturesque venues, Tallinn Song Festival Grounds on August 20th, to be released on DVD and TV worldwide. "I have never been to Estonia and I am excited to film my brilliant show on re-Independence Day,” commented Robbie Williams.