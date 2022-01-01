Robert Cray Band - Cookin' in Mobile

Not Available

Cookin' In Mobile is a live CD/DVD released by five-time Grammy award winner Robert Cray. It was released on July 27, 2010, through Vanguard Records. It is his first live concert released on DVD to date, and his third live album. The concert was recorded February 21, 2010 at the historic Saenger Theatre in Mobile Alabama while on tour supporting his latest album This Time Track Listing "Our Last Time" "Anytime" "Love 2009" "Right Next Door (Because Of Me)" "Chicken In The Kitchen" "Sitting on Top of the World" "One In the Middle" "Lotta Lovin'" "Smoking Gun" "I Can't Fail" "That's What Keeps Me Rockin'" "Time Makes Two"