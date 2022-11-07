Not Available

Robert et Robert

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Robert #1 is played by Charles Denner, while Robert #2 is played by Jacques Villeret. Beyond their common name, the two Roberts are as different as night and day. Oh, there is one more resemblance: both Roberts are lonely, and both hope to meet suitable mates through a computer dating service. As they await the arrival of their new dates, Robert et Robert become fast friends. Of the three favorite film subjects of writer/director Claude Lelouch--romance, crime, and politics--Robert et Robert falls firmly into the first category.

Cast

Charles DennerRobert Goldman
Jacques VilleretRobert Villiers
Jean-Claude BrialyJacques Millet
Francis PerrinFrancis Michaud
Macha MérilAgathe

View Full Cast >

Images