Robert Kelly: Live at Wall Street Theater

Robert Kelly’s comedy is deeply rooted in his own life and relationships which makes it honest, abrasively funny, yet refreshingly vulnerable. He has been winning over audiences for years touring clubs, colleges and theaters, including repeat performances at Montreal’s Just for Laughs Festival. Robert is most recently seen on Netflix The Degenerates season 2 and on a successful comedy tour Kreeps With Kids, touring now. Robert is also recurring on This Week At The Comedy Cellar, a Comedy Central Series. His one hour special Robert Kelly: Live at the Village Underground debuted on Comedy Central and Netflix and is now available on Amazon Prime.Robert currently hosts the top-rated podcast “You Know What Dude?” that can be found on iTunes.