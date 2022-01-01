Robert Plant and Alison Krauss - Raising Sand Tour

Not Available

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss June 10, 2008 WaMu Theater at Madison Square Garden "Raising Sand" Tour 00:00:00;00 Rich Woman 00:04:52;08 Leave My Woman Alone 00:09:31;03 Black Dog 00:16:45;15 Sister Rosetta Goes Before Us 00:21:00;08 Through The Morning Through The Night 00:25:33;01 So Long Goodbye To You 00:28:55;22 Fortune Teller 00:33:18;15 In the Mood > 00:36:31;21 Maddy Groves > 00:38:22;25 In the Mood 00:40:50;27 Black Country Woman 00:47:15;11 Bon Temps Roulez 00:52:45;04 Shut It Tight 00:56:42;27 Trampled Rose 01:04:31;11 Green Pastures 01:08:04;04 Down To the River To Pray 01:11:29;23 Killing The Blues 01:17:42;20 Nothin' 01:24:13;02 Battle of Evermore 01:30:41;27 Please Read the Letter 01:37:06;11 Gone Gone Gone (Done Moved On) Encores: 01:44:32;08 Don't Knock 01:48:16;16 I'm A One Woman Man 01:50:45;03 Your Long Journey 01:55:46;28 end