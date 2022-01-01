Not Available

Soundstage: Robert Plant and the Strange Sensation is the first live DVD by Robert Plant and the Strange Sensation, featuring a performance filmed for the Soundstage television series in Chicago on September 16, 2005, in addition to bonus features from prior to the founding of the Strange Sensation 1. "No Quarter" - 2. "Shine It All Around" - 3. "Black Dog" - 4. "Freedom Fries" 5. "Four Sticks" - 6. "Tin Pan Valley" - 7. "Gallow's Pole" - 8. "The Enchanter" - 9. "Whole Lotta Love"