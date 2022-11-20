Robert Plant at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Not Available

Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters live at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, 2014 Track list: - Babe, I'm Gonna Leave You (Joan Baez cover) - Spoonful (Howlin' Wolf cover) - Black Dog (Led Zeppelin song) - Tin Pan Valley - Going to California (Led Zeppelin song) - Little Maggie - The Enchanter - Bron-Y-Aur Stomp (Led Zeppelin song) - What Is and What Should Never Be (Led Zeppelin song) - Fixin' to Die (Bukka White cover) - Seventh Son / Whole Lotta Love (Led Zeppelin song) - Rock and Roll (Led Zeppelin song)