Not Available

From the 1950s until his death in 2008, Robert Rauschenberg's groundbreaking mixed-media pieces mesmerized the art world. This 1998 documentary takes viewers inside Rauschenberg's Florida studio to explore his remarkable life and work. The film examines Rauschenberg's use of unique materials and includes a behind-the-scenes look at The 1/4 Mile or 2 Furlong Piece, a massive autobiographical undertaking that Rauschenberg began work on in 1981.