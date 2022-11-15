Not Available

You can run into anything in the Danish woods, but a naked woman covered in blood is not something you see every day. Her name is Robin and she not only claims to have witnessed a gruesome murder but also to having killed her assailant in self-defense. The problem is that the police doesn’t find any trace to prove what happened to her. It remains a complete mystery. Robin feels abandoned by the police, who clearly think she’s the victim of an overactive imagination. Ever her husband and her sister have all the trouble in the world to believe her. She reaches a chilling conclusion. If she didn’t kill the murderer, he must still be out there, wanting to end what he started.