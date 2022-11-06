Robin Hood, Arrows, Beans and Karate

Not Available

Sam and Buddy, two highway robbers, join with Colonel Quint, a big crook, who sold his services to Morgan, the banker, in order to free Baby, the banker's daughter, abducted by Espartero and his killers gang. A plan to 'sell' fake dollars to Espartero goes awry, but the two sons of the forger join Quint, and so does Mokaiko, a brave Japanese cook. The rag-tag band of Quinlan meets Espartero in several scraps, and then a climactic confrontation. All are ugly, bad, and dirty (except Baby), and fight accordingly.