Robin Hood: The First Outlaw Hero

Who was the real Robin Hood? This age-old question and many more are answered in this exciting documentary. Come and explore the true story behind the beloved myth of Robin Hood the outlawed hero who famously stole from the rich and gave to the poor. In it you will track down the legend of the myth, its origins, and its many interpretations over the years; take a trip back to medieval times and visit the real Robin Hood country; and examine the far-reaching influences the Robin Hood legend has had throughout popular culture. With a myth so famously enduring and intriguing as its subject, this documentary will prove to be both satisfying and fascinating for anyone interested in Robin Hood.