Robin Williams, A Comedy Genius

Peter Pan for Steven Spielberg, heavenly tramp for Terry Gilliam ("The Fisher King"), mentor in "Will Hunting" and crazy genius in Disney's Aladdin: Robin William leaves the image of a big brother warm, at the protective and rebellious, advocating a joyful revolt against stupidity and resignation. It is this familiar genius that millions of fans of all ages have praised on social media after his suicide on August 11, 2014. Some of those who worked with him, including his former TV partner Pam Dawber , evoke the friend and the actor. A tribute punctuated by numerous excerpts, drawn from TV, cinema and on stage, some unknown in France.