Robin Williams: A Night at the Met

He's the Pavarotti of Puns, the Domingo of Drollery, the Caruso of Comedy--Robin Williams Live at New York's Metropolitan Opera House. It's comedy at the speed of light, with more LPMs than any comedy special ever. Robin Williams, at his most outrageous in a one-man assault on the funny bone. Strap yourself in for a flight on the "Concorde of Comedy" as you take off for the reaches of the absurd. Take a fantastic ride down with Williams' stream-of-consciousness as he shares his thoughts and impressions on everything from politics to parenthood. Comedy faster than a speeding bullet--Robin Williams Live!