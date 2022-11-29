Not Available

Robin Williams: Voice of an Era

    Robin Williams will go down as one of the most iconic comedians and actors of our generation with his unique humor, high-energy -- and most distinct of all -- his voice. Instantly recognizable, but could be changed a thousand different ways, Williams used his voice like an instrument. Going high, going low, delivering spot-on impressions, and uses his vocals for some of the most iconic animated characters of all-time. Relive some of his greatest voice performances -- why he almost abandoned the Genie for good -- the demons he struggled with -- and the legacy he leaves behind as his voice and performances live on forever.

