A woman wakes up alone in a clearing in the middle of a dense forest. Where she found herself, and how to get out of the thicket is unknown. In order not to die, a woman has to remember everything that she knew about survival. But the forest is not a warm island in the ocean, and therefore the health and psyche of a female robinson are at risk. The situation becomes even more complicated and dangerous when she discovers a hut with a related girl, and saving the “Friday” only complicates the life of the heroine.