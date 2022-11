Not Available

A passionate fan of Daniel Defoe’s Robinson Crusoe as a 13-year-old boy, Guzmán was delighted to find in his adult years that the story is based on actual events & a real place in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, 700 kilometres from the Chilean coast. This moves him to film & construct a kind of ironic travel journal as he sets out to rediscover the island, all the while in constant play with the fields of history, literature & imagination.