Robinson Crusoe: The Great Blitzkrieg

Not Available

Is the year 3089 and technology has exceeded all expectations. Space travel is now common place and humans have met a race of aliens who call themselves Karomingiens. This was an initially friendly race, before a group of Karomingian scientists traveled in the earth's past, downloading for research, the brain information of one of the most devious humans of the 20th Century: Adolf Hitler. The Brain set itself free into the Main Central Unit and took control over the entire alien civilization, downgrading their political system to Fascism. Now, Karomingian Nazis have only one objective: Total annihilation of humans to achieve the existence of only one pure race, theirs.