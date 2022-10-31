Not Available

Hiroki, Koji, and Shinya are engineers working at an air conditioning manufacturer ordered to develop a robot to boost the company's reputation. Just before they are due to present their invention, the robot is destroyed in a freak accident. With little time left, the three are forced to go for the last resort: Build a hollow robot suit and put a human being in it. After an audition, the only qualified man for the job is Suzuki, a cranky and lonely retiree who needs the job to kill time. After a public display that puts the robot on the headlines, the three engineers are forced to drag Suzuki on a publicity tour in order to keep up their façade. However, their plans are complicated when passionate robotics student Yoko is thrown into the mix.