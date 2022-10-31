Not Available

Robo-G

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Fuji Television Network

Hiroki, Koji, and Shinya are engineers working at an air conditioning manufacturer ordered to develop a robot to boost the company's reputation. Just before they are due to present their invention, the robot is destroyed in a freak accident. With little time left, the three are forced to go for the last resort: Build a hollow robot suit and put a human being in it. After an audition, the only qualified man for the job is Suzuki, a cranky and lonely retiree who needs the job to kill time. After a public display that puts the robot on the headlines, the three engineers are forced to drag Suzuki on a publicity tour in order to keep up their façade. However, their plans are complicated when passionate robotics student Yoko is thrown into the mix.

Cast

Gaku Hamada
Junya Kawashima
Mickey Curtis
Tomoko Tabata
Takehiko Ono
Emi Wakui

