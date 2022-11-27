Not Available

ROBODOG is a classic, heart-warming adventure story about an unlikely duo who couldnt be more different. KC (Kinetic Canine) is a bright, energetic but overzealous robotic dog, while MARSHALL is an old, curmudgeonly real dog, set in his ways and has little patience for anything new. This canine odd couple embarks on the adventure of a lifetime where each will learn the true nature of friendship, and not to judge a book by its cover. ROBODOG is a story of friendship. Its about appreciating whats inside, regardless of the packaging. An old dog can have his preconceptions overturned and become young again, and a mechanical dog made of circuits, gears and carbon fibre can prove himself to be loyal, brave and trustworthy.