Robopocalypse

Not Available

A sci-fi story set in the aftermath of a robot uprising. Film based on the novel by Daniel H. Wilson. The film was deep into pre-production with the production set to start filming in a couple months with the lead roles already casted with Chris Hemsworth & Anne Hathaway set to star in the film with Steven Spielberg at the helm as the director. The project came to a sudden halt during pre-production & was officially delayed as Spielberg decided the script needed to be more polished & re-writes had to be done.