Adult Swim's Emmy® Award-winning stop-motion animated series Robot Chicken returns on DVD this holiday season with Robot Chicken Christmas Specials! This DVD release features six Christmas special episodes from Robot Chickens hilariously outrageous 6 seasons, plus comes loaded with holiday themed bonus content like deleted scenes, deleted animatics, commentary, and more! This [adult swim] holiday release is available at a great value, and will be an instant holiday classic for fans and collectors.