2007

Robot Chicken: Star Wars

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

July 16th, 2007

Studio

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Fans of Adult Swim's "Robot Chicken" and the Star Wars movie franchise won't want to miss this collection of 30 sketches. This hilarious compilation features an array of skits -- such as "Darth Vader's Collect Call" and "Inside the AT-AT" -- as well as the incredible voice talents of Hulk Hogan, Malcolm McDowell, Conan O'Brien and even the original Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.

Cast

Bob BergenLuke Skywalker (voice)
Ahmed BestJar Jar Binks / AT-AT Driver (voice)
Seth GreenThe Nerd / Qui-Gon Jinn / Ponda Baba / Max Rebo
Abraham BenrubiDarth Vader (voice)
Mark HamillLuke Skywalker (voice)
Terry Gene BolleaAbraham Lincoln (voice)

