Robot Chicken: Star Wars

2007

Fans of Adult Swim's "Robot Chicken" and the Star Wars movie franchise won't want to miss this collection of 30 sketches. This hilarious compilation features an array of skits -- such as "Darth Vader's Collect Call" and "Inside the AT-AT" -- as well as the incredible voice talents of Hulk Hogan, Malcolm McDowell, Conan O'Brien and even the original Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.