Robot Chicken: Star Wars

Fans of Adult Swim's "Robot Chicken" and the Star Wars movie franchise won't want to miss this collection of 30 sketches. This hilarious compilation features an array of skits -- such as "Darth Vader's Collect Call" and "Inside the AT-AT" -- as well as the incredible voice talents of Hulk Hogan, Malcolm McDowell, Conan O'Brien and even the original Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.
|Bob Bergen
|Luke Skywalker (voice)
|Ahmed Best
|Jar Jar Binks / AT-AT Driver (voice)
|Seth Green
|The Nerd / Qui-Gon Jinn / Ponda Baba / Max Rebo
|Abraham Benrubi
|Darth Vader (voice)
|Mark Hamill
|Luke Skywalker (voice)
|Terry Gene Bollea
|Abraham Lincoln (voice)
