Robotech: Love Live Alive

It is the year 2031, as the spores of the Flower of Life spread over the remains of the SDF-1 and SDF-2, the Invid land out of Hyperspace, on a head-on collision with the Earth. They crash on the spot, quickly turning it into their massive hive, later to be called Reflex Point. In a matter of moments, the Invid take control of the devastated planet.
|Frank Catalano
|Rand
|Cam Clarke
|Lancer
|Richard Epcar
|Lunk
|Barbara Goodson
|Sera
|Alexandra Kenworthy
|The Regess
|Steve Kramer
|Dimitry
